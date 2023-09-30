Blue Jays on the brink of a playoff spot after 7-5 loss to Rays

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays remained on the brink of a playoff spot after they lost 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Saturday. Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two runs and seven hits in three innings in his shortest start of the season. Right-hander Shawn Armstrong opened for the Rays, pitching around a pair of walks in his lone inning.

Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Cooper Criswell followed and allowed four runs, three earned, and four hits in three innings.NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings and tried out a splitter he learned from teammate Kodai Senga, helping New York beat playoff-bound Philadelphia in a doubleheader opener.

Taijuan Walker (15-6), in line to start a Game 3 of an NL Wild Card Series on Thursday, allowed four runs in the first two innings. then followed with five scoreless innings. Megill (9-8), whose previous high was seven innings against the Yankees in September 2021, gave up four hits and struck out seven.

Adam Ottavino gave up Brandon Marsh’s RBI double and Weston Wilson’s run-scoring single. With Wilson at third base, Ottavino struck out Jake Cave and retiring Pache on a flyout for his 12th save in 15 chances.

