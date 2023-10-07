Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins 'surprised' by John Schneider's Game 2 pitching decision

DFS picks for Wednesday’s MLB playoffsDuring an end-of-season press conference, Atkins touched on Schneider’s decision to take Berrios out of the game after just 47 pitches during . “But I understood the strategy and understood it would be uncomfortable. I thought it was a very courageous decision that had a potential outcome that people would be disappointed.

Berrios, who posted a 3.65 ERA over 189 ⅔ innings this season, held the Twins scoreless through three innings before walking Royce Lewis to lead off the fourth. John Schneider is under fire for his decision to pull Jose Berrios from Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series.Kikuchi would not get the job done, allowing the next three batters to reach and two runs to score.

Atkins said the Blue Jays aren’t “funneling info” into Schneider’s decision, appearing to imply that the pitching changed wasn’t influenced by the front office,Infielder Whit Merrifield said after that game that he “hated” the pitching change. headtopics.com

“It’s not what cost us the game, but it’s the kind of baseball decisions that are taking away from managers and baseball, at this stage of the game,” Merrifield said.“Everybody was surprised with the decision, but there are things that you cannot control,” he said through an interpreter. “You can ask yourself many times, but it’s not our decision. We were surprised.

Despite the questionable move and disappointing playoff elimination, Atkins said Schneider would return as the team’s manager in 2024. See All Columnists Meet Chris Howell, the 17-year-old LIU quarterback whose funky throwing has made him a viral sensationJohn Schneider is under fire for his decision to pull Jose Berrios from Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. headtopics.com

