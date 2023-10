Blue Jays clinch from couch, head into final day with wild card opponent undecided

Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57

Outfielder George Springer said he and his wife were too busy packing and trying to put their two children to bed for him to watch much of the Rangers-Mariners game, but he did tune in for the final inning.

The Blue Jays were swept at home by the Mariners in the wild-card round last year. They also earned a wild card in 2020 and were swept in that postseason appearance as well, losing to the Rays. While the Blue Jays know they are in the playoffs, their wild card opponent was still undetermined heading into the final regular season game, with trips to either Minnesota or Tampa Bay possible.

Toronto's playoff fortunes looked dim after a four-game home sweep against the Rangers in early September. The Blue Jays responded with a five-game winning streak, sparked by a three-game sweep of Boston, to regain a wild card spot.

Blue Jays clinch from couch, head into final day with wild card opponent undecidedMost of the Toronto Blue Jays were watching from the couch at home when their team clinched a playoff spot Saturday night.

“Came back, the score was still the same,” he said.

“To know that we’re in is a relief,” Springer said. “It was huge, it was awesome. I’m happy for everybody.”

Toronto hasn’t won a postseason game since losing to Cleveland over five games in the 2016 AL Championship Series.

“We’re clicking at the right time,” outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. “Guys are feeling healthy. Playoffs gives you that extra adrenaline, that boost that you need, and we’re ready to go on Tuesday, no matter where we’ll be.”

Toronto’s playoff fortunes looked dim after a four-game home sweep against the Rangers in early September. The Blue Jays responded with a five-game winning streak, sparked by a three-game sweep of Boston, to regain a wild card spot.

“After the Texas series, George came around to everyone, every single guy that was in here, and told them not to give up, keep going,” closer Jordan Romano said. “That meant a lot coming from him.”

With its deep pitching staff and elite defense, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said he thinks his team is built for the playoffs.

“The getting there was hard,” Schneider said. “I feel like now that we’re there, no matter who we’re playing, we feel really confident.”

Seattle’s loss Saturday meant the Blue Jays wouldn’t need to use right-hander Kevin Gausman on the season’s final day and can line him up for a Game 1 start Tuesday.

“That’s amazing,” Romano said. “One of the best pitchers in the game. Having him start Game 1, that’s going to be huge for us. He always comes out in those big spots.”

Gausman is 12-9 with a 3.16 ERA in 31 starts. He went 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts against the Twins but has not faced Tampa Bay in 2023.

“He’s been our ace all year,” Springer said. “He’s been a horse. He deserves every bit of starting the first game for us.”

Toronto expected to hold some kind of clubhouse celebration following Sunday’s game against the Rays.

“It’s always different in your home clubhouse,” Kiermaier said. “You don’t want to trash the place too much. At the same time, you work the whole year to pop champagne. We want to have that moment and I’m certain that we will.”

Still, with the wild card round less than 48 hours away, Kiermaier acknowledged that Toronto’s postgame party might be slightly muted.

"We all want to spray each other with champagne and pour beer on each other," he said. "But at the same time, we have a game in two days and guys know what they need to do. They'll be smart about letting their bodies recover. But I definitely want to feel the burn of that champagne in the eyes. That's one of the best feelings."