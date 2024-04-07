Blue Jackets Defeat Flyers 6-2, Extending Their Losing Streak to Seven Games

Damon Severson and Zach Werenski each scored twice, Jet Greaves had 37 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended the Philadelphia Flyers ' skid to seven games with a 6-2 win on Saturday night. Erik Gudbranson and Nick Blankenburg also scored for the injury-ravaged Blue Jackets , whose lines included seven players who were playing for American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland a month ago.

Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning had goals and Samuel Errson made 28 saves for the reeling Flyers, who despite the skid remain in the thick of a tight race for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conferenc

Blue Jackets Flyers NHL Hockey Game Win Losing Streak Playoff Spot Eastern Conference

