Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Season 3 Trailer Features New Opening Theme by UVERworld

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, produced by Studio VOLN, released a new trailer, and announced its release window. While thewas announced in December 2022, the new trailer was just recently dropped. Now, the show is almost set to hit the screens, and the fans seem to be looking forward to it.

Along with the trailer, a new opening theme song called ‘Eye’s Sentry’ was also revealed. This theme song is previewed in the trailer itself and is performed by UVERworld. This is great news for the fans who have followed UVERworld’s contribution to the theme song of My Hero Academia.

A-1 Pictures was previously the production studio of the anime series, but Studio VOLN has been announced as the new production company for season 3. The story will follow the sixth arc of the Blue Exorcist series from the manga, called the Shimane Illuminati arc. The fans are beyond excited about the premiere.Written by Kazue Kato, the manga’s debut was featured in April 2009, in the Jump Square Magazine by Shueisha. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: comingsoonnet »

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Trailer ReleasedBlue Exorcist Season 3 releases a new trailer for the anime's Shimane Illuminati Saga! Read more ⮕

Blue Origin shows off 3-story Blue Moon lunar lander mock-upBlue Origin's lander will one day carry astronauts to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program that's aiming to put a permanent base on the moon. Read more ⮕

‘Angels, demons, spirits and souls do exist,’ says exorcist priest who warns against Ouija board useFr. Dan Reehil, a priest of the Diocese of Nashville and the diocesan exorcist, discussed the dangers connected to Ouija boards and other occult-adjacent activities. Read more ⮕

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Movie Poster ReleasedBlue Lock has released a new poster for its Episode Nagi spin-off movie! Read more ⮕

Blue Beetle Director Ángel Manuel Soto Discusses Sequel IdeasEven though DC's Blue Beetle wasn't a huge box office hit with audiences, the film became a critical moment in the superhero genre after creating a big-budget flick that offered audiences overdue on-screen Latino representation – with a titular hero and authentic stories that aren't always the focus of comic book movies. Read more ⮕

Saturday Sessions: The Gaslight Anthem performs 'Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts'New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem has drawn comparisons to Bruce Springsteen, and now 'The Boss' himself has given his seal of approval, singing harmonies on a track from their new album 'History Books.' The album is the band's first in almost a decade. Read more ⮕