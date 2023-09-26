Blue Exorcist Season 3 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

Curious to know about the Blue Exorcist Season 3 release date? Here is all the information on when it might be coming out. is largely talked about, owing to the success and popularity of the first two seasons.

It is an action fantasy series, based on Kazue Katō’s manga series and revolves around the story of Rin Okumura, who bears the cause of being Satan’s illegitimate son. After his foster father sacrifices himself to save Rin from demons, the latter avenges the death by becoming an exorcist and defeating his own father, Satan.

Here’s all the Blue Exorcist Season 3 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.Blue Exorcist Season 3 was highly anticipated by fans, and it looks like we finally have some good news. After a six-year hiatus, the new season will be making its return in 2024. The new season launching this late doesn’t come as a surprise, given that the second season was also released six years (2017) after the first one, which came out in 2011.

Season 3 of Blue Exorcist, also known as the Shimane Illuminati Saga, was announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Season 3 of Blue Exorcist, also known as the Shimane Illuminati Saga, was announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Both a teaser trailer and a first key visual were released, with the release window being January 2024. Fans can rest assured that their favorite anime series will be making its return with a brand new season and storyline very soon.Digital Spy

, the third season will focus on volumes 10-15 (chapters 50-64) of the original manga, and will heavily revolve around Rin and Yukio’s friendship. However, there has been no confirmation of the exact release date and the number of episodes this season. So fans will have to wait a bit more for further updates.

Season 3 is expected to have all of the main voice cast, including Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin), Jun Fukuyama (Yukio), Kana Hanazawa (Shiemi), Kazuya Nakai (Ryuji), Kōji Yusa (Renzo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Mephisto), and Keiji Fujiwara (Satan). Daisuke Yoshida is the director and Studio VOLN is in charge of animation.Blue Exorcist Season 3 is anticipated to come out on Crunchyroll in January 2024.“Humans live in the world of Assiah, demons in Gehenna. The two dimensions are not meant to interfere with each other, but demons still possess creatures in Assiah in spite of this. The humans who can fight these demons are known as exorcists. Rin Okumura is a boy who bears the curse of being Satan’s illegitimate son. His foster father sacrificed himself to save him from demons. To avenge his foster father’s death as well as to prove himself, Rin decides to follow the path of an exorcist and defeat his own father, Satan. To hone his raw skills, Rin enters True Cross Academy to train with other exorcist candidates.”