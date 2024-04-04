Blue Exorcist Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Special Artwork

It is hard to believe, but Blue Exorcist has been around for nearly two decades now. In April 2009, the hit adventure series went live under creator Kazue Kato at Shueisha. The series just marked its 15th anniversary , and now the manga's creator is hyping the milestone with some special artwork. As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Kato himself. The creator posted an illustration with their manga leads as cute chibi mascots.

The crew is all celebrating the 15-year milestone, and the poster confirms a special art exhibition for Blue Exorcist is on the way. Blue Exorcist 15th Anniversary Illustration by Kazue Kato. Series is commemorating the occasion with a Character Popularity Poll, Free-to-Read Chapters, and a Special Exhibition to be held at Shueisha Gallery on April 6th, 2024

Blue Exorcist 15Th Anniversary Artwork Kazue Kato Character Popularity Poll Free-To-Read Chapters Special Exhibition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Announced With New PosterBlue Exorcist is returning for Season 4, 'Beyond the Snow Saga'!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Red Clay Dance Company celebrates 15th anniversary with La Femme Dance Fest, choreographer Fatima RobinsonThe expanded version of the dance festival starts with a reception with choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Celebrates Their 15th Wedding Anniversary: See the Sweet TributeThe former model took to Instagram to ring in their crystal wedding anniversary.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Katharine McPhee Celebrates 40th Birthday in Itty Bitty Blue Bikini: 'Magical Week'Katharine McPhee is celebrating 40 years around the sun — while writing on Instagram that 'turning 29 isn’t so bad.'

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

The Pope's Exorcist Star Russell Crowe Teases Concept Could Become a TrilogyRussell Crowe is ready for more Pope's Exorcist movies.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

'Look, don't touch': Cute but potentially painful blue dragon creatures wash up on beachesSpring breakers and general beachgoers are spotting a creature washing up on crowded Texas beaches that they&8217;ve never seen before, prompting experts to issue a warning about the blue glaucus, also known as the blue dragon. The blue dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a type of mollusk also known as blue sea slug, blue angel, and...

Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »