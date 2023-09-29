Blue city council overrides liberal mayor, bans supervised drug sites including in infamous Kensington

The Philadelphia mayor vetoed the city council's bill outlawing supervised injection sites in most of the city. Then the city council overrode his veto and made the prohibition law. David Oh, the Republican candidate for mayor of Philadelphia, shared how years of failed city policies have eliminated police officers' power in Kensington.

The Philadelphia City Council voted to override the mayor's veto of a bill that prohibits supervised injection sites across most of the city.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, on Wednesday vetoed the council's bill to ban sites allowing people to take their drug of choice under the supervision of medical staff. The next day, the majority Democrat council overrode his veto 14-1.

"I am frustrated that my colleagues will not let our city lead other communities in implementing public health policies that, again, are saving lives, reducing public consumption, and reducing dangerous litter in other cities around the world," the mayor told Fox News in a statement."This is a public health crisis and not a question of public opinion." headtopics.com

HOW THIS DRUG HAVEN GOT ‘DRAMATICALLY WORSE,’ ACCORDING TO A FORMER RESIDENTThe legislation, which originally passed the Philadelphia City Council 13-1 on Sept.

CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: The place where police do nothing as addicts shoot up

David Oh, the Republican candidate for mayor of Philadelphia, shared how years of failed city policies have eliminated police officers' power in Kensington.

HOW THIS DRUG HAVEN GOT ‘DRAMATICALLY WORSE,’ ACCORDING TO A FORMER RESIDENTThe legislation, which originally passed the Philadelphia City Council 13-1 on Sept. 14, would update zoning codes to prohibit supervised drug consumption sites in nine of the city's 10 districts, including in Kensington. On an average day in the neighborhood, — infamous for its open-air drug market — addicts can be seen

, smoking or injecting fentanyl on sidewalks and drug deals taking place on street corners.

Drug addicts in Kensington occupy a street corner while nodding off.Overdoses killed a record 1,413 people in Philadelphia in 2022, an 11% increase from the year prior,.

Further, Pennsylvania was among the top 10 states with the highest overdose death rates in 2021, according to the

. Drug overdose mortality hit a record-high of 5,449 deaths across the state, up nearly 25% since 2019. celebrated the passage of the bill

and called out the mayor for ineffectively addressing the city's record overdose deaths.

Drug users gather on the streets of Kensington Avenue. Some are injecting themselves with needles and one user is slumped over on a stoop.

(Megan Myers and Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

"Remember that those overdoses that have occurred in the last eight years are his responsibility," said City Council member Quetcy Lozada, whose district includes Kensington.

"This Council had to make a tough decision today, and I appreciate the fact that we stuck together and that ultimately we responded to the people that we represent," Lozada said."This is what leadership looks like: making decisions that are not popular and that are difficult, but necessary."

Advocates argue that drug consumption sites could prevent overdoses and save lives, while opponents argue that they enable addicts to continue using and