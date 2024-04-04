Blue Check Marks Return to Influential Accounts on X

Almost a year since blue check mark s disappeared from some large, influential accounts on X (formerly Twitter ), they have started to return. On Wednesday, some individuals with large followings started receiving notifications that they had received complimentary premium features , including the return of the iconic blue check mark to their accounts.

“Omg they gave me a blue checkmark for being ‘influential’ on twitter,” posted comedian Ellie Schnitt, who has more than half a million followers on X and was previously verified. “They have simply reinvented the original blue check i’m laughing so hard.” In late March, platform owner Elon Musk posted that accounts with more than 2,500 verified subscriber followers would get X Premium features for free, and accounts with more than 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get X Premium+ feature

Blue Check Mark Influential Accounts X Twitter Premium Features

