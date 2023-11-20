Blue Bloods to End After 14 Seasons on CBS

Blue Bloods is ending its run on CBS after 14 seasons. The network confirmed that season 14 will be the show's last. CBS plans to divide the final season into two parts, with the initial 10 episodes airing from February 16, 2024. The remaining eight episodes are currently being filmed after production resumed earlier this month following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The series finale will air sometime in fall 2024.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf expressed their gratitude to the cast and creators of the show





