Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña's Star-Making Performance and Bright Future

When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. What’s so exciting about Blue Beetle is that it was a real star-making performance for Xolo Maridueña. We’re seeing both the actor and his character grow at the same time

. How exciting is it to see such a bright future for both the character going into the DCU and for Xolo as a leading man now? I think that’s a great question. Given that Xolo cannot promote the film and the actors cannot promote the film, I love that you start with that question because it is very important for me to see him shine. When I met him, he had only done … I think, the first season of Cobra Kai. I never saw the show, but I loved his personality, and I love the way he is with his family, you know? Like his family is always with him. So being able to see him come from Cobra Kai fame, step onto the plate, and embody the character of Jaime — because Jaime is very much him. That’s the beauty of it when we cast him. Xolo and Jaime Reyes, before getting the superpowers, are very, very similar in their personalities and the way they mingle with their familie

United States Headlines Read more: COMİNGSOONNET »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC7NY: Blue Mass in Newark will honor fallen law enforcementThey mass will honor 12 police officers who have died. For the first time, they will also be honoring two local firefighters.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

COVERS: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils Line MovementWake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils

Source: Covers | Read more »

COVERS: Wake Forest vs Duke Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on November 02, 2023Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils

Source: Covers | Read more »

COLLİDER: ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Red Band Trailer — An Epic Violent Adventure AwaitsA new red band trailer for the upcoming animated series Blue Eye Samurai has been released by Netflix.

Source: Collider | Read more »

NASA: True Blue: High-Power Propulsion for GatewayThe blue hue of the Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) is seen inside a vacuum chamber at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland during recent

Source: NASA | Read more »

REUTERS: Vivid blue diamond could sell for $50 million at Christie's auctionThe largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond ever put up for auction could sell for up to $50 million at a Christie's sale of rare jewels in Geneva on Nov. 7, the auctioneer said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters | Read more »