Blossom | ScreenRant

Read more:

screenrant »

| ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Fright Night (1985) | ScreenRantWhen teenage Charley Brewster discovers that the newcomer in his neighborhood is a vampire, he turns to actor Peter Vincent, who played a vampire hunter in a television horror show, for help dealing with his undead neighbor Jerry's thirst for blood.

EA Sports | ScreenRantEA Sports is a division of Electronic Arts and is responsible for an array of long-running Sports video game franchises. The company is responsible for titles like Fifa, Madden NFL, NBA Live, NHL, and more. The division was founded in 1991 and is currently headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Kingsman | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Black Widow (2021) | ScreenRantBlack Widow is a film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War. This is the 24th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first solo film for Black Widow, one of the original six Avengers. The character previously appeared in seven MCU films, including all four Avengers movies. Black Widow was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Endeavour (2012) | ScreenRantA prequel television series to Inspector Morse, Endeavour is a drama-mystery series that follows Endeavour Morse at the beginning of his storied detective career. Unsatisfied with his early career as a constable in Oxford, Morse is stopped from resigning by a veteran detective who decides to make him his protege after seeing his untapped investigative skills and potential.