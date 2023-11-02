Bloomingdale's Ties In With 'Wonka' for 'Best Holiday Ever' Promotion

“At Bloomingdale’s we’ve worked with a number of different pop culture/entertainment and Warner Bros. came to us about a year to a year-and-a-half ago about the prequel to ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ with Timothée Chalamet,” said Berman. “It just seemed highly whimsical and inspirational for the color palette and the whole magical background.” He said it is a component of the retailer’s gifting strategy.

Inside will be gifts across categories, such as bags, barware and accessories reminiscent of “Wonka” by Kurt Geiger; licensed “Wonka” must-haves by Trumpette and Art Sugar; exclusive David Yurman bracelets, and Bloomingdale’s beauty Advent calendar. Also being offered are holiday looks for the whole family from brands such as Sandro, Aviator Nation, Golden Goose, Cinq à Sept, Ted Baker, Paul Smith and Piccolini NY.

“I really love the fact that the merchant organization in conjunction with the fashion office really took extra steps to curate one of the best gifting assortments I’ve seen in my 30-plus years at Bloomingdale’s,” said Berman. For example, he pointed to a chocolate chalet to build and electronic products in rainbow colors and the Advent calendar that’s been “a home run for us.” There’s also exclusive product from David Yurman inspired by “Wonka,” such as colorful bangles.

Shoppers can also visit Santa’s Candy Shop, presented by Amex. Santaland will be open from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26. and every Saturday and Sunday following until Dec. 16, when it will remain open until Dec. 24.

