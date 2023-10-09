Bloody assault on Israel has sparked fears of a wider Mideast conflict

People outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip Sunday, following the deadly assault by Hamas on Israel. (Yousef Masoud/AP)The stunning attack by Hamas inside Israeli territory has replaced hopes of an era of peace in the Middle East with the very real danger of a new regional war.
But Hamas had already changed the Middle East, by inflicting on Israel the bloodiest day in its 75-year history, upending long-held calculations about Israel’s military superiority and its ability to withstand pressures to accommodate the statehood aspirations of the Palestinians.
“This could easily get out of control,” said Hussein Ibish, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute. “Everything is in place for a cascading series of events that will culminate in Israel attacking Iran. headtopics.com
Rising tensions Monday along the Lebanese-Israeli border underscored the risk that a second front could open up. Israel had already advised residents of areas along its northern border to evacuate the area. Some Lebanese living near the border vacated their homes on Monday and there were reports of queues forming at supermarkets and gas stations in Beirut as people rushed to stock up on supplies.
Much might depend on what can be established about any role played by Iran in helping orchestrate the Hamas attack. Netanyahu’s government routinely blames Iran for instigating events in the region, not always with justification, said Horowitz. That it is refraining so far from implicating Tehran suggests a desire to tread cautiously, he said. headtopics.com
Although Israel’s pressing concern is to eliminate the threat from Hamas in Gaza, the attack brought home to Israelis the ever present danger of living alongside heavily armed militants. One response may be to embark on future operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon or even to try to take down the regime in Iran.