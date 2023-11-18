Blonde Woman Does a Runner from Beauty Businesses Without Paying

A striking blonde woman has caused a scandal in a sleepy market town - by doing a runner from a series of beauty businesses without paying for treatments. The woman has hit at least three local independent businesses in Bury St Edmunds , Suffolk , allegedly walking away without paying for botox, a haircut and a facial costing £500. In each case she booked under a fake name of Sophie Brown then having attended her appointment told staff she needed to get her bank card from the car before leaving.

Emily Curtis who runs Ooh La La hairdressing says the woman walked out yesterday without paying for a three-hour £160 cut and highlights claiming she needed to get her bank card from her car. She left her handbag which they later discovered was empty and still had a price tag on





Read more: DAİLYMAİL » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Sentencing for Parma woman who pleaded guilty to running over another woman outside a Cleveland barAccording to family members, Kellie Brown suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

Source: cleveland19news | Read more »

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Parma woman sentenced to 1 year for running over another woman outside Cleveland barParma woman sentenced to 1 year for running over another woman outside Cleveland bar

Source: cleveland19news | Read more »

POSTLOCAL: ‘A one-woman crime spree’: Con woman charmed athletes, executives and manicuristsSiew Im Cheah, who prosecutors say was involved in several scams, is serving a 51-month prison sentence

Source: postlocal | Read more »

FOX26HOUSTON: Houston jugging incident: Woman sentenced for her part in robbery that left woman paralyzedA second suspect, who plead guilty in connection to the jugging case of a woman in Houston in February, has been sentenced.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Woman charged with vehicular homicide of Native American woman; children were in the carSunny Kathrinne White, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with five felonies including vehicular homicide while under the influence in connection with the death of Mika Josephine Westwolf, 22.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

FORBESWOMEN: Infertility Is Not Only A Woman’s Issue - Or Only A Woman’s FaultI serve as the Director of Marketing at Avestria Ventures, a female-owned and -led venture capital firm that invests in early-stage women’s health and female-led life science/healthcare companies.

Source: ForbesWomen | Read more »