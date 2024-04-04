Blockstream CEO Advocates for Bitcoin, Cautions Against DeFi Speculation

Blockstream CEO Adam Back has advocated for Bitcoin ( BTC ) while calling for caution against speculating with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. He In a recent post, Back maintained that the benefits of Bitcoin abound and could just be cold stored as opposed to DeFi.
He argues that Bitcoin in itself is viable as an asset with long-term potential as a store of value
Blockstream CEO Adam Back Bitcoin BTC Decentralized Finance Defi Speculation Store Of Value
