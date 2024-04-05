Blockchain Life Forum 2024: Making Money on Bull Run

The highly anticipated Blockchain Life Forum 2024 is set to take place in the vibrant city of Dubai on April 15-16. Welcoming industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts from around the world, this legendary event promises to be an unforgettable experience. This time the central topic of the forum will be making money on Bull Run , which has already begun.

Forum speakers and attendees will share analytics and experience: which coins to buy and sell, which coins are worth investing in now, and which are better not to invest in. Learn more and buy a ticket: Justin Sun (Founder of TRON, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board), Rachel Conlan (CMO of Binance), Yat Siu (Co-Founder of Animoca Brands), Ben Goertzel (CEO of SingularityNET), and over 100 other speakers. For a grand conclusion of the event, VIP ticket holders and forum speakers will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the main crypto party of 2024 - the legendary Blockchain Life AfterPart

