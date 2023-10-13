Blockchain gaming sees $2.3B in investments year-to-date: Report

Data from decentralized app tracking platform DappRadar shows that $600 million in investments flowed into the blockchain gaming space in the third quarter of 2023.Blockchain gaming projects have seen $2.3 billion in investments in 2023, with the third quarter getting $600 million despite crypto market prices seemingly being in a bearish mood all year.

The third quarter of 2022 drew $1.2 billion in investments in blockchain gaming, but the third quarter of 2023 recorded about 50% less, marking a significant decline in investment in the space.

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dutch Blockchain Week 2023 | November 13-17, 2023The Blockchain Netherlands Foundation (BCNL) is excited to announce the fifth edition of Dutch Blockchain Week (DBW). Scheduled to take place from November 13th to 17th, this year's event builds upon the success of last year, promising more ecosystem events, more partners and more opportunities to explore everything about blockchain.

September CPI report: S&P 500 futures rise ahead of inflation reportFollow MarketWatch coverage of the consumer price index data and the ensuing reaction in financial markets.

5 Best Dyson Prime Day Deals (2023)Dyson Prime Day deals make the Supersonic hair dryer, Corrale hair straightener, and Dyson stick vacuums more accessible.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Comfy Shoe DealsWe rounded up the comfiest shoe deals from Amazon Prime Day 2023, including slippers, sneakers, boots and flats — shop our favorites

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Cookware Deals: Our Place, Le Creuset & MoreThese deals end tonight!

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2023 RevealedPS Plus is getting 16 new games to its Extra and Premium tiers beginning next week.