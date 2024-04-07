Blockbuster Job Growth Powers U.S. Economy, Immigration Helps Keep Inflation Low

Blockbuster job growth continues to power the U.S. economy, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting 303,000 payrolls added in March. Usually, such strong growth might signal that inflation could pick up. If employers see more demand for goods and services, they need to hire more workers — and if there aren’t enough workers, they have to increase pay, which increases the overall cost of running the business.
But while annual price growth, at more than 3%, remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, it is still well below the 9% peak seen in the summer of 2022. Economists increasingly believe that the post-pandemic surge in immigration is a key reason the economy has been able to grow steadily without pushing inflation higher, as the new arrivals have helped employers fill roles at levels of pay that have kept a lid on overall price growth. In a note to clients published Friday, titled “Why we have both strong growth and lower inflation,” Goldman Sachs chief U.S
Job Growth U.S. Economy Bureau Of Labor Statistics Inflation Demand Workers Pay Post-Pandemic Immigration Employers Price Growth Goldman Sachs
