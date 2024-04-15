Blizzard Announces World of Warcraft: The War Within Expansion

At BlizzCon 2024, developer Blizzard revealed that it's currently working on the next expansion for World of Warcraft. The War Within will be the first part in a three-part series of expansions that Blizzard is calling the World Soul Saga, and it is scheduled to launch later this year. If Blizzard wants to stick to its usual release cadence for World of Warcraft expansions, it'll need to launch The War Within 's beta relatively soon.

When Does the World of Warcraft: The War Within Beta Start?In opening up beta signups, Blizzard has indicated that The War Within beta is right around the corner. In a previously shared roadmap, the developers said it was coming this summer, so we're right in that window with today's announcement. That said, the World of Warcraft team didn't share concrete information about when the beta will start, though they did say players who sign up may receive an e-mail granting them access.

Either way, if you want to sign up, all you need to do is head to the official site and click the"Sign Up!" button. From there, you'll need to enter your account details and then you should be good to go. If you're selected, you'll need to install The War Within beta branch from the"In Development" tab. Then, you'll be able to create a new character or transfer your main character over and get to testing.

World of Warcraft: The War Within Release DateWorld of Warcraft: The War Within doesn't have a firm release yet; however, the previously mentioned roadmap did show that Blizzard's current plans have it launching toward the end of the summer. That would mean the next expansion is launching in August or September, but that date could shift around. Dragonflight and Shadowlands both dropped in November when they launched, but the two expansions before those came out in August.

The new expansion has fans excited, especially from a story-telling perspective, because Blizzard is developing the next three expansions concurrently, meaning they'll be able to better adapt the story around the fan response. The War Within also bumps the difficulty up to Level 80 and introduces a new mechanic called Hero Talents, which lets players further customize their characters.

Blizzcon World Of Warcraft Expansion The War Within Beta Blizzard

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Prelude to World War III': World leaders react to Iran's air attack against IsraelWorld leaders called for calm and restraint in the aftermath of Iran’s large-scale air attacks on Israel.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Civil War Review: Kirsten Dunst Shines In Alex Garland's Powerful, Ambiguous War EpicCivil War is difficult to watch in the best way.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Doctors visiting Gaza stunned by the war's toll on Palestinian childrenAn international team of doctors was prepared for the worst before visiting a hospital in central Gaza. The doctors were nevertheless stunned by the gruesome impact that Israel’s war against Hamas is having on Palestinian children. One toddler died from a brain injury caused by an Israeli strike.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

How Civil War's Siege Sequence Used Football Plays To Make War Combat More RealisticJerome Casio is a novice writer for Screen Rant. He studied journalism at El Camino College and was, at one point, the arts editor for The Union. He&039;s returning to school in 2025, and he plans to graduate college with a literature or creative writing degree. He lives in Southern California with his three cats and German Shepherd.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Unprecedented US War Drills and Naval Deployments Raise Fear of War in KoreaThe current US military buildup in the Korean Peninsula has surpassed Cold War levels.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Civil War Director Alex Garland On Making An Honest War Movie That Doesn't Sensationalize ViolenceKirsten Dunst stars in the A24 epic.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »