Blinken Will Enter Diplomatic Maelstrom over Gaza war on New Mideast Trip

He'll push for the evacuation of more foreigners from Gaza and more humanitarian aid for the territory. He’ll press Israel to rein in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank committed by Jewish settlers. And, he’ll stress the importance of protecting civilians — even though the administration has yet to offer any criticism of Israel for strikes that have killed thousands of civilians in Gaza.

But, Blinken will also be introducing a new element to the U.S. list of priorities: the need for Israel and its neighbors to begin to consider what a post-conflict Gaza will look like, who will govern it, how it can be made secure and how to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Blinken will speak about “the U.S. commitment to working with partners to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state that reflects the aspirations of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

His itinerary after Jordan remains uncertain, although he will attend a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Japan next week before traveling on to South Korea and India for much broader discussions, including on Russia's war in Ukraine and China.

As the situation in Gaza deteriorates, U.S. officials are keenly aware that they risk severe damage in ties with the Arab world and beyond if the U.S. fails to use its influence with its close ally Israel to keep what’s already a humanitarian disaster from getting even worse.

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSMAX »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s military response. As he did last month, Blinken will stress U.S.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s military response.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s military response.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Blinken to reassert in Israel its right to act but need to minimize civilian casualtiesU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Friday to voice solidarity with its retaliation against Hamas in Gaza but also to reassert the need to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕