Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast trip

Blinken will speak about “the U.S. commitment to working with partners to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state that reflects the aspirations of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

His itinerary after Jordan remains uncertain, although he will attend a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Japan next week before traveling on to South Korea and India for much broader discussions, including on Russia's war in Ukraine and China.

As the situation in Gaza deteriorates, U.S. officials are keenly aware that they risk severe damage in ties with the Arab world and beyond if the U.S. fails to use its influence with its close ally Israel to keep what’s already a humanitarian disaster from getting even worse.

Miller said the U.S. shares Jordan's concerns about"the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza” and that Blinken will make that a priority on his trip. Jordan, Egypt and Turkey, along with Gulf Arab nations, are on tenterhooks as anger grows throughout the region at Israel's tactics despite the horrific nature of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and will be watching the visit closely.

And, although there was some progress in securing the evacuation of foreigners from Gaza, including a small number of Americans, into Egypt on Wednesday, thousands more want to leave. Yet, even resolving that situation will still leave more than 200 Israelis and others held captive by Hamas.

United States Headlines Read more: WJXT4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s military response. As he did last month, Blinken will stress U.S.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals gather near Gaza border crossing to enter EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing. Ambulances also moved through the crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: Live blog: Blinken to visit Israel as Gaza's Palestinians count casualties from Israeli massacreTop US diplomat Antony Blinken will begin new trip to Middle East on Friday as Israel's war on Gaza — now in its 26th day — leads to more massacres and global criticism.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas — BlinkenWhat would make most sense at some point, says top US diplomat Antony Blinken, is an 'effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority' to have governance over Gaza.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕