Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast trip

His itinerary after Jordan remains uncertain, although he will attend a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Japan next week before traveling on to South Korea and India for much broader discussions, including on Russia's war in Ukraine and China. The shift in public opinion has been palpable. After receiving a wave of global sympathy after the Oct.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast tripJust weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s military response. As he did last month, Blinken will stress U.S.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals gather near Gaza border crossing to enter EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing. Ambulances also moved through the crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: Live blog: Blinken to visit Israel as Gaza's Palestinians count casualties from Israeli massacreTop US diplomat Antony Blinken will begin new trip to Middle East on Friday as Israel's war on Gaza — now in its 26th day — leads to more massacres and global criticism.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas — BlinkenWhat would make most sense at some point, says top US diplomat Antony Blinken, is an 'effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority' to have governance over Gaza.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: Tony Blinken Interrupted During Senate Hearing By Protesters Of Israel's Actions In GazaSecretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly interrupted at a Senate hearing today by about a dozen protesters opposed to Israel’s actions in Gaza. The demonstrators, some of whom chanted…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

CBSHEALTH: Protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza disrupt Senate hearing over Israel aid as Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaksBlinken was interrupted multiple times by protestors who called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: CBSHealth | Read more ⮕