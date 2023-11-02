Blinken will enter diplomatic maelstrom over Gaza war on new Mideast trip

U.S. officials, including Biden and Blinken, have said repeatedly that they do not believe an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza is feasible, and Israel agrees. But what comes next has been little explored beyond brief comments Blinken made Tuesday in congressional testimony when he talked about the possibility of a revitalized Palestinian Authority and perhaps Arab states and international organizations playing a significant role in post-conflict Gaza.

The change in messaging reflects a shift in the international view of the war, of which Blinken has heard plenty since his last trip to the region when he traveled to Israel and six Arab states — several multiple times — in a frenetic shuttle diplomacy mission that required numerous last-minute schedule changes.

The shift in public opinion has been palpable. After receiving a wave of global sympathy after the Oct. 7 attacks, Israel now faces widespread criticism for its massive military response, something that many believe is fueling a worldwide spike in

Underscoring those concerns, Blinken will be flying into a diplomatic maelstrom between Israel and Jordan, which on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Israel and told Israel’s envoy not to return to Amman. Jordan’s foreign minister said the decision would not be reconsidered until after the Gaza operation is stopped.

“But ultimately,” he said, “we believe that increased diplomacy is important and steps to reduce diplomatic channels are not productive to our shared goals of promoting a long-term solution to this crisis.”

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals gather near Gaza border crossing to enter EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing. Ambulances also moved through the crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: Live blog: Blinken to visit Israel as Gaza's Palestinians count casualties from Israeli massacreTop US diplomat Antony Blinken will begin new trip to Middle East on Friday as Israel's war on Gaza — now in its 26th day — leads to more massacres and global criticism.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas — BlinkenWhat would make most sense at some point, says top US diplomat Antony Blinken, is an 'effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority' to have governance over Gaza.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: Tony Blinken Interrupted During Senate Hearing By Protesters Of Israel's Actions In GazaSecretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly interrupted at a Senate hearing today by about a dozen protesters opposed to Israel’s actions in Gaza. The demonstrators, some of whom chanted…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

CBSHEALTH: Protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza disrupt Senate hearing over Israel aid as Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaksBlinken was interrupted multiple times by protestors who called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: CBSHealth | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Blinken, on Gaza aid, says US has to anticipate possible ‘spillage’ over to HamasSecretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers in Washington that it is possible there will be “spillage' of Gaza humanitarian aid into the hands of Hamas.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕