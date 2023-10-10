Blinken suspends plans for Middle East trip amid war in Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suspended initial plans for a trip to the Middle East which was aimed at solidifying ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as other Arab neighbors. Blinken had planned to visit Saudi Arabia and Morocco, but both of those visits are almost certain to be scrapped, according to The Associated Press.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the war against Hamas will be 'long and difficult.' The Israeli military has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes in Gaza since Saturday, and Netanyahu says they are just getting started. 'What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations,' Netanyahu said Monday.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

‘Worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War’: Blinken condemns Hamas attack on IsraelHe cited indiscriminate violence against Israeli civilians, some of whom were taken hostage.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire in the north, opening a second front in Middle East warIsrael struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Sunday in response to rocket and mortar attacks on its northern border in the second day of fending off Islamist militants.

US strengthens 'defense posture' in Middle East amid war in IsraelRachel Schilke is a breaking news reporter at the Washington Examiner. Originally from Frankfort, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2022 and served as a managing editor at the Daily Iowan with a focus on crime and courts and local government. Follow her on X: rachel_schilke.

Live blog: Israel's response to Gaza will 'change' Middle East — NetanyahuOver 123,000 have been displaced in besieged Gaza due to Israeli strikes, while 159 housing units destroyed and 1,210 severely damaged as conflict continues on the third day.

Netanyahu says Israel's response to Gaza attack will 'change the Middle East'Israel's response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will 'change the Middle East,' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.