Blinken says US exploring all options to bring Americans taken by Hamas home

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with David Muir, anchor of ABC World News Tonight.Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir on Thursday and discussed how the U.S. is working to free the Americans who were taken by Hamas during last weekend's attack.

Blinken stressed that the U.S. is exploring all options in getting the American citizens who were taken by Hamas forces back safely, however, he would not say if those plans included using U.S. Special Forces.

"I'm not going to get into the specifics of what we're looking at considering, unfortunately, we have a lot of experience with this over the years," he told Muir. "And President Biden has always been determined in these situations, to explore every possible option. That's what we’re doing. headtopics.com

Blinken noted that the U.S. is working with other countries "who may have relationships, who may have influence, who may have leverage, with Hamas to use that leverage, in favor of getting the hostages home, and getting them out.

"A young infant riddled with bullets, a family hugging each other, in a death embrace, having been burned to death, beheaded soldiers," Blinken said, describing what he saw. "It almost defies human comprehension precisely because it's not human. headtopics.com

When asked about President Joe Biden's warning against Iran, Blinken noted the long relationship between Hamas and Iran but said that the U.S. currently has no evidence that Iran participated in or helped plan the attack.

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Blinken: At Least 25 Americans Killed in Hamas AttackAt least 25 Americans have been killed in the attack by Palestinian Islamist Hamas militants in Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, during a trip to show solidarity with Israel.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Blinken Says 25 Americans Dead, Israel Airstrikes Pummels GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.