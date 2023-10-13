Blinken says U.S. will send charter flights to get Americans out of Israel

SKIP TO CONTENTBlinken on Israel-Hamas war and getting Americans outMillions in Gaza have nowhere to go as Israeli bombs fall from the skyBlinken addresses Iran’s possible involvement in Hamas attackIsrael-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwideNew details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealedIsrael-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThe stories of Israel-Hamas war...

Lester Holt speaks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on getting Americans in Israel out amid the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken says the U.S. government is planning to send charter flights starting Friday. We’ll have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.

Read more:

NBCNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Blinken Says 25 Americans Dead, Israel Airstrikes Pummels GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Blinken Says 25 Americans Dead, Israel Airstrikes Pummels GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.