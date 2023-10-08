Blinken rejects claim that $6 billion in Iranian assets helps Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a news conference in New York Sept. 18 announcing that five Americans who had been jailed for years in Iran were free. “It's very good to be able to say that our fellow citizens are free,” Blinken said.

as part of an agreement to exchange five American citizens detained in Iran for five Iranian citizens detained in the United States. Under the deal, the funds were transferred from South Korea to Qatar and could only be used for humanitarian purposes.South Korea held $6 billion in Iranian funds under a 2018 waiver from the Trump administration that allowed it to continue to purchase oil from Iran.

Under the recent deal, Blinken signed a waiver that said foreign banks would not be subject to U.S. sanctions for transferring the Iranian funds. The funds were transferred to Qatar’s central bank and can be used only for humanitarian purchases made by vendors who have been vetted. headtopics.com

Nader Habibi, a professor of economics at Brandeis University’s Crown Center for Middle East Studies, said in an interview Sunday with The Washington Post that Iran was likely to use any additional resources for “regime survival.”“Releasing that $6 billion obviously opens up resources for Iran, even if it is allocated just for food and medicine.

“The Biden administration must be held accountable for its appeasement of these Hamas terrorists, including handing over billions of dollars to them and their Iranian backers,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who is running for House speaker, wrote in a message on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.humanitarian assistance. headtopics.com

Suggesting on “Meet the Press” that the unfrozen assets would free up other money to allow Iran to fund Hamas’s attack, Haley said: “It was irresponsible for Secretary Blinken to say that the $6 billion doesn’t weigh in here.

