Blinken Pushes for Cease-Fire in Gaza Despite Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed for an immediate cease-fire Saturday even as he warned that such a move would be counterproductive and could encourage more violence by the militant group. After talks with Arab foreign ministers, Blinken discussed their shared desire to protect civilians in Gaza and improve aid flows to the territory.

United States Headlines Read more: WOKVNEWS »

help to gaza

no war

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Blinken Meets With Israeli Leaders as Pressure Grows for Gaza Cease-FireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Friday to urge its government to protect civilians amid the war with Hamas, and to discuss efforts to mitigate a broader conflict. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom/Israeli Press Office

Source: WSJ | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Israel’s Netanyahu rules out Gaza cease-fire as Blinken presses for more aid, civilian protectionU_S_ Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to ensure more humanitarian aid and do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza or else there will be “no partners for peace.”

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

WASHTIMES: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, rules out Gaza cease-fire as Blinken presses for aidThe United States urged Israel on Friday to ensure more humanitarian aid gets into Gaza and to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as Israel's prime minister said there would be no cease-fire in the nearly month-old war until Hamas releases hostages.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

SDUT: The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis

Source: sdut | Read more »

AP: The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis. His mission is complicated by Israel’s insistence there can be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Source: AP | Read more »

WJXT4: The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »