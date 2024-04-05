Blinken: Israeli Aid Offers to Gaza May Not Be Sufficient

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes Israeli offers to increase aid to Gaza but says they may not be sufficient. He calls for tangible steps to protect civilians and aid workers and for an independent investigation into recent killings.

