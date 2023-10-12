Blinken in Israel: We will always have your back

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defense, after their meeting in Tel Aviv on Oct. 12.

“The message that I bring to Israel is this: You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to,” Blinken said while standing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Your visit is another tangible example of America’s unequivocal support for Israel,” Netanyahu said. Blinken’s remarks come as the Biden administration calls for leaders in Jerusalem to conduct a “proportionate response” to the attacks. But the White House so far headtopics.com

The Gaza Strip is home to some 2 million Palestinians — nearly half of whom are under 18 years old — and was already impoverished before the latest strikes. Authorities there say at least 1,354 people have been killed in Gaza,(I-Vt.) on Wednesday: “The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it.

“As Israel’s defense needs evolve, we will work with Congress to make sure that they’re met. I can tell you there is overwhelming, overwhelming bipartisan support,” Blinken said, highlighting the military assistance the U.S. has already provided to Israel since the attack. headtopics.com

As for how the territory will be governed following the conflict, Finer said it’s “another area we will be directly consulting with the Israelis on. We probably have some time. This is an operation that is likely to unfold over weeks, if not longer.

Blinken and Netanyahu both called for “moral clarity” on the situation in the press conference. When asked whether he believes Israel has heeded the calls to distinguish between militants and Palestinian citizens in the retaliatory strikes, Finer said U.S. and Israeli officials have had discussions on the topic. headtopics.com

Israel war: Antony Blinken to visit Israel this week

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to visit Israel; IDF ramps up preparation for offensive

US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22 as Blinken heads to Israel

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken arrives in Israel

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits Israel

Israel war: Blinken promises US will back Israel as Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas