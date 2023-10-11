Blinken flies to Israel as Gaza humanitarian crisis worsens

A Palestinian man injured in an Israeli airstrike gestures as people inspect the damage in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

“But we want to make sure to the best of our ability — and I know Israel wants to make sure to the best of its ability — that civilians are not harmed,” he continued. “But Israel has to take steps to defend itself. It has to make sure that any ongoing threat is dealt with — and I believe it has to make sure that, going forward, what happened doesn’t happen again.

As fuel ran out at Gaza’s sole power plant, a full blackout was imminent, according to a statement by the International Committee of the Red Cross posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Hospitals are going to be turned into graveyards” as incubators and oxygen cut off,Egypt, in conversations with U.N. headtopics.com

The Biden administration has been stalwart in rhetorical and material support for Israel, repeating that the country has the right to defend itself following the horrific weekend attack that left more than 1,200 dead and what Israel has said are“Nobody wants to see any more innocent life lost,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.

Guterres said 11 U.N. relief workers in Gaza had been killed since the weekend. His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters that 220,000 Palestinian civilians were sheltering in U.N. facilities, primarily schools, inside the enclave.U.S. concern also is growing about what Kirby said are now 17 unaccounted-for American citizens, some or all of whom may be among the Hamas hostages. headtopics.com

Kirby declined to discuss rescue options. “Obviously we’re in discussion not only with Israelis about what hostage recovery could look like, but with other allies and partners in the region,” he said. Qatar, where some Hamas leaders are residing, has been coordinating indirect negotiation efforts.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22 as Blinken heads to IsraelThe number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to visit Israel; IDF ramps up preparation for offensiveThe Israel Defense Forces are massing troops and artillery close to Gaza, a spokesman said, adding that the barrier on the border has been rebuilt.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Israel war: Antony Blinken to visit Israel this weekJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. aid arriving in Israel, where Blinken will go this weekAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.