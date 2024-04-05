Blinken Calls for Improvements in Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza

Blinken says more border crossings may help improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza , but calls for tangible steps to protect civilians and aid workers . He also demands an independent investigation into the recent killings of aid workers .

The military has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for mishandling critical information and violating rules of engagement.

Blinken Humanitarian Conditions Gaza Border Crossings Aid Workers Investigation Killings Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blinken meets with Netanyahu in Israel as Gaza cease-fire resolution fails at the U.N.Blinken's sixth time in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel comes as cease-fire and hostage release talks continue in Doha, Qatar, and Russia and China veto U.S. cease-fire resolution.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Israel rebuffs Blinken concerns over Gaza war as U.N. cease-fire call failsThe tense back-and-forth came on the same day that Israel’s far-right finance minister announced the seizure of three square miles Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Russia, China veto Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N. as Blinken meets Israeli leadersRussia and China veto a U.S. resolution calling for a Gaza cease-fire as Blinken meets with Netanyahu about the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Russia and China veto U.S. resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza as Blinken visits Israel'There is a better way to deal with the threat, the ongoing threat posed by Hamas,' Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of his arrival in Tel Aviv.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Blinken meets with Netanyahu in Israel as Gaza cease-fire resolution fails at the U.N.Blinken's sixth time in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel comes as cease-fire and hostage release talks continue in Doha, Qatar, and Russia and China veto U.S. cease-fire resolution.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Blinken: U.S. submitted draft resolution to UN calling for Gaza ceasefireA deal 'tied to the release'of hostages held by Hamas is getting closer, secretary of state said.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »