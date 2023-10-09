Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks during a press conference after a meeting on security, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

In the call, Blinken “reiterated that a democratically elected, civilian-led government presents the best opportunity to ensure that Niger remains a strong partner in security and development in the region," the State Department said in a brief statement.

Blinken's call came as the administration is preparing to make a formal determination that July’s military takeover in the central African nation meets the legal standard for a coup, according to officials familiar with the matter. That determination could come as early as Tuesday, the officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement has not yet been made. headtopics.com

The administration had been delaying a coup decision because Niger plays a critical role in U.S. counterterrorism activity in Africa's Sahel region. Niger has been hosting some 1,100 American troops in regional outposts for wide-ranging patrols by armed drones and other counterterrorism operations against Islamic extremist movements.

Niger has battled a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for years. And the junta’s capacity to improve Niger’s security has increasingly been questioned recently as

Read more:

ksatnews »

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat. The State Department said Blinken called Bazoum on Monday to stress that a restoration of a democratically elected government remains the best opportunity for Niger to remain a key partner of the U.S. and others in countering extremism in the region. The call came as the Biden administration is pr

Ohio Supreme Court blocks Bellefontaine vote restricting drag shows, rules Secretary of State Frank LaRose ‘aGet Cleveland & Ohio latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at cleveland.com.

My AP top-25 ballot: It’s Georgia, followed by Florida State and Ohio StateThe follow ballot was submitted to the Associated Press on Saturday night … 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Penn State 6. Washington 7. Oregon 8. Oklahoma 9. Texas 10…

Utah State rallies over final three quarters to beat Colorado State 44-24The Associated Press is an American non-profit news agency headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association. Its members are U.S. newspapers and broadcasters.

What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State football game on Oct. 21?Ohio State's potential top-10 matchup with Penn State will have a noon kickoff.

Kickoff time announced for Ohio State-Penn State game at Ohio StadiumOhio State's win over Maryland was the type of game that can help the Buckeyes build confidence as they get into the heart of their Big Ten schedule.