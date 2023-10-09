Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks during a press conference after a meeting on security, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte )FILE - Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
The State Department said Blinken called Bazoum to stress that a restoration of a freely elected government remains the best way for Niger to not only succeed for its people but also to remain a key partner of the U.S. and others in countering extremism.
In the call, Blinken "reiterated that a democratically elected, civilian-led government presents the best opportunity to ensure that Niger remains a strong partner in security and development in the region," the State Department said in a brief statement.
“The United States calls for the immediate release of all those unjustly detained following the military takeover,” the department said.
Under U.S. law, a formal determination of a coup — the unconstitutional overthrow of a democratically elected government — typically results in a suspension of all non-humanitarian assistance, particularly military aid and cooperation, to the country concerned.
The administration had been delaying a coup decision because Niger plays a critical role in U.S. counterterrorism activity in Africa’s Sahel region. Niger has been hosting some 1,100 American troops in regional outposts for wide-ranging patrols by armed drones and other counterterrorism operations against Islamic extremist movements.
The officials could not say if the expected coup determination would result in the withdrawal of any U.S. personnel from Niger. The officials said the Pentagon had resisted such a move and hinted that the administration may have found a legal rationale to continue counterterrorism cooperation with the military junta.