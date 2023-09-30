Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Poster Released

Bleach's 'The Conflict' has released a new poster to celebrate the third part of the Thousand-Year [...] Uryu Ishida hasn't always been Ichigo Kurosaki's best friend, with the two immediately having a bristly relationship thanks to Ishida's role as a Quincy and Ichigo's part as a substitute Soul Reaper.
In the Thousand-Year Blood War, anime fans were able to learn that Ichigo has far more in common with Ishida than he had previously thought, as his mother was a member of the Quincy Family who had a romantic relationship with his Shinigami father. While Ichigo and company were blown away by the fact that Ishida is now Yhwach's right-hand man, they haven't completely given up hope that Ishida might be working undercover in a way to give the Soul Society a leg-up.
Bleach: Ishida Preps His BowFollowing the conclusion of the"Separation", the anime adaptation will have two additional cours animated by Studio Pierrot. While part three has been confirmed for 2024, the series has yet to confirm when Soul Society fans will see the fourth part make landfall. With the Blood War halfway done, Bleach fans are left wondering what the manga and anime will have in store for the Soul Society.