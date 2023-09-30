Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Confirms Part 3 For 2024 With New Trailer

The second part of Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War,"Separation" has come to an end via a one-hour special that continues the Soul Society's fight against the Sternritter.

"Separation" has been a tough storyline for the Soul Reapers, despite the fact that the Captains were mostly able to win back their Bankais. When Yhwach revealed that he could strengthen his minions even further, the Shinigami had their hands full in this second round which threatened the fate of the afterlife and humanity as a whole. What made this fight even more difficult is the fact that one of Ichigo's allies, Uryu Ishida, has seemingly sworn his allegiance to Yhwach, even named the villain's heir thanks to his status as a Quincy. While Ichigo and friends believe that Ishida has a reason for joining the Sternritter, it means that the Soul Society is down a major player.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 TrailerWhile confirmed for next year, Bleach's"The Conflict" has shared a first look at the continuing battle for the future of the Soul Society.

While confirmed for next year, Bleach's"The Conflict" has shared a first look at the continuing battle for the future of the Soul Society. Ichigo Kurosaki might have seriously upped his strength thanks to the intense training he underwent but it is yet to be seen whether it will be enough to defeat the Wandenreich's leader. With the anime adaptation confirmed for four cours, the Blood War might wrap in 2024.

While the Thousand-Year Blood War is in full swing, many anime fans are left wondering if Bleach's anime and/or manga will continue once the fight against the Wandenreich comes to a close. Following the Blood War, creator Tite Kubo did create a special one-shot that saw Ichigo and friends dealing with a new threat that was quite personal to the Soul Society. Titled"Breathes of Hell", the special chapter leaves the door open for a brand new fight to begin for the series.

Are you hyped for"The Conflict"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Soul Society.