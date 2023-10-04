Bleach's Finale Responds To Fans' Criticisms For Cutting Humorous Moments

Warning: Spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Episode #26One issue that some fans of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have had is that the series' rapid pace has forced it to cut much of the comedic content from the story, making it come across as much more serious than it did in the manga.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been adapting as many as 8 chapters per episode, a truly rapid pace compared to the 2–3 chapters per episode that is more commonly seen for anime.

Kon Returns With Comedic Post-Credit Bleach Scenes In a surprising move, the post-credits sequence of the finale wasn't a tease for the next batch of episodes, but rather the return of the "Illustrated Guide to Soul Reapers," also known as "Shinigami Zukan. headtopics.com

The segment performed two sketches, one featuring Mayuri, Kon, and Ichigo, and another featuring Renji, Rukia, and Senjumaru of Squad Zero.

Bleach Openly Acknowledges Fans' Criticism While it may not have been exactly what fans had in mind, the segment did bring back moments cut from the anime proper, restoring a bit of the lost comedy that the show's rapid pacing has left by the wayside. headtopics.com

