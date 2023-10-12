Bleach Finally Explains Yhwach's Past In New Original Anime Flashback

Warning: Spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Episode #24Episode #24 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War opened with a brand-new scene that was not present in the manga, offering viewers their first glimpse at Yhwach's true motives and his past, something that remained largely unexplored in the manga, giving fans yet another reason to watch this new anime adaptation.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Since Thousand-Year Blood War began, the Quincy king Yhwach has been a true enigma. He has been responsible for both the first and second assaults on the Soul Society, but his reasons for doing so haven't been entirely revealed.

Yhwach Wants To Return The World Of Bleach To Its Original State The first scene of episode #24 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set in the distant past, before the first war with the Quincy that took place 1,000 years before current events. headtopics.com

Related: Thousand-Year Blood War Review - Bleach's Anime Return Gave Fans Exactly What They Asked For Yhwach also refers for the first time to the Soul King as his father here and seems to resent the condition the Soul King is kept in, with his body parts separated from him.

Bleach Explains How Yhwach Was Defeated In The Past Yhwach's motivations actually make some sense now; this information wasn't really revealed in the manga until much later, and in a very hasty way that left many questions unanswered. The whole history of the Quincy was mostly an enigma, as well as the nature of the Soul King and his connection to Yhwach. headtopics.com

