Bleach Cosplay Gets Fierce With Unohana

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been showing off some major moments fans of the manga have been waiting to see in action for a long time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Retsu Unohana's big fight in the arc with an awesome cosplay! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War recently wrapped up the second wave of episodes for the new anime series this Summer, and with it have set up for some grand battles to come when the anime returns next year. But there have already been some massive moments fans had been hoping to see adapted for over a decade.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime kicked off its adaptation of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series last year, and with it finally brought some long awaited fights and powers to life. The most anticipated of these was the fight between Kenpachi Zaraki and Unohana, who revealed she was actually a very fierce fighter who had been holding back this entire time. Tapping into that ferocity is awesome cosplay from artist @kaka11072400 on social media as Unohana has now perfectly come to life. Check it out: — kaka (@kaka11072400) August 7, 2023 How to Watch Bleach: TYBW Before Part 3Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might have ended its second wave of episodes this Summer, but Part 3 of the anime has been officially announced to already be in the works. Scheduled for a release some time in 2024, it has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The anime has set the stage for the final fights between Yhwach and the Soul Reapers as Ichigo and the others are still on the way to the Royal Palace, so there will be even bigger fights from this point on.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be hitting next year, so now is the perfect time to everything that's happened in the first two parts of the anime now streaming with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. They offer both a Japanese and English audio release for the new anime, and you can also catch up with the entire run of the original Bleach anime streaming with Hulu as well.

Where does Unohana's fight with Kenpachi rank among your favorite fights in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!