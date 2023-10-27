Blazin' 5: Cowboys defeat Rams, Lions blowout Raiders, Giants upset win in Week 8 l The Herd

What are your Blazin' Week 8 bets?FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the RamsThe Dallas Cowboys take a 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Read more ⮕

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams: NFL Week 8 Game Time and ChannelCheck out our Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams how to watch guide to learn what channel and time they play and what free live streams are available ahead of kickoff. Read more ⮕

Rams vs Cowboys Odds, Picks, and Predictions Week 8: Prescott & Co. Shine at HomeNFL predictions, picks, and odds for Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys. NFL Week 8 betting best bet and game analysis. Read more ⮕

Jerry Jones 'optimistic' Cowboys LT Tyron Smith will play vs. RamsLeft tackle Tyron Smith was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice because of a neck issue. Little concern seems to surround his status for Sunday’s... Read more ⮕

Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on L.A. RamsThe Cowboys are aiming to keep a winning record and say they have high expectations for the rest of the season. Read more ⮕

Cowboys-Rams final thoughts: Can Dallas keep feeding Cooks, Lamb?The Cowboys host the Rams on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Their home stadium is a comfortable place, with the Cowboys having won 10 consecutive games in Arlington... Read more ⮕