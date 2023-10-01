Blazers trading Jrue Holiday to Celtics days after Damian Lillard blockbuster

The Trail Blazers are trading Holiday to the Celtics, according to multiple reports, just four days after Holiday was traded by the Bucks to the Blazers as part of a three-team blockbuster with the Suns that landed superstar Damian Lillard in...

The Trail Blazers are trading Holiday to the Celtics, according to multiple reports, just four days after Holiday was traded by the Bucks to the Blazers as part of a three-team blockbuster with the Suns that landed superstar Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.NBAE via Getty Images

Boston is sending Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick and 2029 unprotected first-round pick to Portland in return, according to ESPN.

Where NBA insiders believe Jrue Holiday will land, and why it could haunt BucksJrue Holiday is no longer a Buck — but that could be a problem for Milwaukee's title hopes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about ‘bittersweet’ Damian Lillard trade: ‘Jrue is my f–king brother’Giannis Antetokounmpo has had mixed emotions since his Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard.

Which team needs Jrue Holiday the most? 6 trade ideas for the veteran PGPoint guard Jrue Holiday could soon be on the move again, according to The Athletic. Which NBA team needs him the most?

