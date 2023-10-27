Blazers guard Anfernee Simons out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury

will undergo surgery to repair a UCL tear in his right thumb, and is expected to be out four to six weeks, the team announced Friday.Last season, Simons averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Coming into this season, Simons was expected to help Portland offensively after

The Blazers will now carry on without a prominent member of their backcourt, but will likely lean on rookie point guard Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter dailyFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

Read more:

FOXSports »

Blazers G Anfernee Simons expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to thumb surgeryPortland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is expected to miss four to six weeks after tearing the UCL in his right thumb on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Anfernee Simons Out 4-6 Weeks With Surgery To Repair Torn UCL In Right ThumbAnfernee Simons Out 4-6 Weeks With Surgery To Repair Torn UCL In Right Thumb - RealGM Wiretap Read more ⮕

Leonard y George dominan en triunfo de Clippers sobre Blazers por 123-111Paul George anotó 27 puntos y Kawhi Leonard añadió 23 para encabezar a cinco jugadores que lograron cifras de dos dígitos en el duelo que los Clippers de Los Ángeles ganaron el miércoles 123-111 a los Trail Blazers de Portland. Read more ⮕

The Sports Report: Clippers rout Trail Blazers in season openerHowdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Read more ⮕

Kawhi, PG dominate in Clippers' win over Blazers to open 2023-2024 seasonPaul George scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 to get the season-opening win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Read more ⮕

Leonard y George dominan en triunfo de Clippers sobre BlazersPaul George anotó 27 puntos y Kawhi Leonard añadió 23 para encabezar a cinco jugadores que lograron cifras de dos dígitos en el duelo que los Clippers de Los Ángeles ganaron el miércoles 123-111 a los Trail Blazers de Portland. Read more ⮕