Blazers agree to trade Jrue Holiday to Celtics, stoking East arms race

Holiday, 33, was acquired by Portland from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Lillard as part of a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns.

The winners and losers of the Damian Lillard trade to the Bucks By sending Lillard to Milwaukee and Holiday to Boston, Portland has empowered both of the top two favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Holiday bolstered his reputation as a top-flight on-ball defender with a strong performance against Lillard in the 2018 playoffs as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, and it’s possible the two trade pieces are now on track for another postseason showdown.

The players and picks from Boston will add to Portland’s haul for Lillard, which also includes Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara from Phoenix, plus Milwaukee’s 2029 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2028 and 2030.Brogdon, 30, was named sixth man of the year last season after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for Boston.

Holiday, 33, was acquired by Portland from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Lillard as part of a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns. An elite perimeter defender and secondary scorer who played a crucial role during Milwaukee’s 2021 title run, Holiday will join a Celtics team that harbors serious championship ambitions.In Boston, Holiday will step into the void created by Marcus Smart’s offseason departure and give the Celtics an opportunity to field fierce and versatile defensive lineups alongside the likes of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game last season.

After the veteran guard was hampered by an elbow injury during the playoffs, Brogdon found himself the subject of trade rumors throughout the summer and he could be shopped by the Blazers for additional rebuilding assets.

The 25-year-old Williams, an athletic shot-blocking forward, appeared in just 35 games last season as he recovered from knee surgery, averaging eight points and 8.3 rebounds per game.