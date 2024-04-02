Blaming 'Havana Syndrome' on Russian Espionage

The 'Havana Syndrome' illnesses, which occurred during the Trump administration, are being blamed on Russian espionage in a recent news report. However, a report published in 2023 concluded that the syndrome was probably not due to malicious foreign action.

The Biden administration insists it has thoroughly investigated the strange illnesses.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Havana Syndrome in Vietnam: Possible Russian role in attack on Americans, according to new evidenceEleven U.S. officials were injured in a Havana Syndrome-style attack ahead of VP Kamala Harris's 2021 trip to Hanoi. A newly discovered document suggests Russia may have been involved.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Russian nexus revealed during 60 Minutes Havana Syndrome investigation into potential attacks on U.S. officialsA lead Havana Syndrome investigator believes the U.S. is being attacked by Russia, despite a government report that deemed it 'very unlikely' that a foreign adversary was behind what they call 'anomalous health incidents.'

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

‘60 Minutes’ Links Havana Syndrome Victim to Alleged Russian SpyAn FBI agent who spent 80 hours interviewing the Russian national later began experiencing symptoms, according to the TV newsmagazine.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Russian special unit linked to Havana Syndrome that sickened US officials overseas: reportA secretive Russian could be linked to mysterious attacks on Americans overseas despite a government report that found it “very unlikely' a foreign adversary is involved.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Russian “Assassination Unit” Linked to Havana SyndromeScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Russian intelligence unit accused as source of Havana syndromeA new joint Insider, Der Speigel, and CBS investigation may hve found a link between Havana Syndrome and a secret Russian unit.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »