Blame terrorists, not Israelis, for the suffering in Gaza

Hamas is using hospitals and civilian centers to stage attacks, with the help of media outlets that provide them with cover. Even the United Nations has admitted that Hamas uses human shields. Blaming Israelis for the suffering in Gaza is misplaced.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 70% of Palestinians say Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israelis was right decision: pollMore than two-thirds of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank believe Hamas made the 'correct' decision by attacking Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, while a majority want the militant group the U.S. and Israel consider a terrorist organization to continue to rule the enclave after the war with Israel.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Why are American progressives silent after reports of Hamas’ rape, sexual torture of Israelis?They justify it, contextualize it, even defend it. Historians will look back at them, and pronounce them a disgrace.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Antisemitic incidents across Europe, Canada hit record levels 5 months after Hamas massacre of IsraelisAfter Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 people in Israel, Hamas’ ideology and lethal antisemitism have been embraced by movements across the Europe and beyond.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israelis rally in largest anti-government protest since war with Hamas beganTens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstration since the war began.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis who fled kibbutzim are struggling to decide whether to return homeMonths after Hamas attackers killed 1,200 people, a string of Israeli farming communities they targeted just across the border fence with Gaza remain all but empty. The people who lived there are staying in hotels, dorm rooms and other locales in the country’s interior as the war rages on.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israelis will fight Hamas on their own if they must'Israel Alone' is the headline on the cover of the March 23 issue of The Economist, a British weekly. The illustration shows an Israeli flag buffeted by a sandstorm.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »