Blake Snell Wins National League Cy Young Award

Blake Snell won the National League Cy Young Award for the 2023 MLB Season, becoming the seventh hurler to claim the prize in both circuits. After several close calls, Gerrit Cole finally won his first American League Cy Young Award on the strength of consistent excellence all season. Snell joined a short list of pitching royalty by turning around a terrible start. Cole was a unanimous AL winner. Snell was the NL winner after going 14-9 and leading the majors with a 2.

25 ERA for the San Diego Padres. The free-agent lefty was picked first on 28 of 30 ballots. San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb finished second and Zac Gallen of the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks was third. Snell, the AL Cy Young Award recipient in 2018 with Tampa Bay, joined Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Clemens, Roy Halladay and Max Scherzer as pitchers to win in both leagues. “It feels amazing. I'm not really good at understanding how to accept awards and not look forward,” Snell said. “I'm trying to enjoy this more than the first one I won. It's really specia

