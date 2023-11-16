Blake Snell Named NL Cy Young Award-Winner

Blake Snell , the pending free agent for the Padres , has been named the NL Cy Young Award-winner, becoming the seventh pitcher to win the award in both leagues. Snell expressed his joy and gratitude for the award and mentioned the importance of having his family around him during this special moment. Despite his success, Snell remains focused on the future and is not concerned about Hall of Fame discussions.





