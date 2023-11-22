Blake Shelton's Style Rubs Off on Gwen Stefani's Son

Blake Shelton's style appears to have rubbed off on Gwen Stefani's son — and the country star couldn't be happier. Shelton and Stefani's three sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — were by her side when she received her star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 19. While the “Just a Girl” rock star was decked out in a silver sequin minidress layered with stars on the hemline, her boys also dressed up for the occasion.
Apollo, 9, on his end, wore an outfit that resembled Shelton's usual attire: jeans, black blazer and cowboy boots. “When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited,” Shelton told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview published Nov. 21, about seeing Apollo dressing like him. “He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it’s like, you know, it just warms my heart.” Adding, “I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears.” The country singer added that the 9-year-old also owns a cowboy hat. “We got him a hat. We got to get him to wear it more,” he sai
