Blake Anderson: Security guard beaten by LASD deputies alleges excessive force in lawsuit

For the first time, we are hearing from the security guard who was beaten by LA County deputies before his arrest. The man was also joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump., was escorting a woman to her car about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, when an LASD cruiser rolled into the Good Batch Hookah Lounge parking lot. A deputy hopped out and approached Anderson from his right side, according to the lawsuit.

Previous injuries had left Anderson with hearing loss in his right ear and a ruptured right eye, which was healing and beginning to recover sight with blurry images and light. According to the lawsuit, the officer approached Anderson from his right side, grabbed him, and slammed him into a window with no probable cause.

A bystander's video of the arrest shows a second deputy joining the first to put Anderson in a chokehold while the first deputy punches him as they pull him to the ground, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court. headtopics.com

The deputies slammed Anderson's head into the ground, hit him with a gun, pressed it to the back of his head, threatened to shoot him and used racial epithets during the arrest, the lawsuit alleges. Anderson claims he lost all sight in his right eye upon regaining consciousness after his head was slammed into the ground.

In a statement issued in October 2022, then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the use of force incident "concerning" and said it was being reviewed.LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on videoAn LASD spokesperson said Thursday that no new information was immediately available. headtopics.com

The lawsuit accuses LASD and the as-yet unidentified deputies of excessive force, unreasonable search and seizure, and violating Anderson's civil rights. In addition, the lawsuit accuses the department and deputies of denying Anderson's right to adequate medical care. Following his arrest, Anderson was taken to Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, where he wasn't told of his treatment plan, which was only shared with LASD deputies, who decided to take him to jail, the lawsuit alleges.

Read more:

FOXLA »

Corvette with Virginia license plate 'LOLGAS' involved in attempted grand theft auto in Calabasas: LASDAuthorities are asking for the public's help identifying a car involved in an attempted grand theft auto and vehicle burglary in Calabasas. Read more ⮕

LASD investigating man's death in TorranceLASD deputies were called to the 1000 block of West 227th Street in the unincorporated area of Torrance on Friday morning. Read more ⮕

LASD investigating man's death in West CarsonLASD deputies were called to the 1000 block of West 227th Street in the West Carson area on Friday morning. Read more ⮕

Aspen hotel security guard attacked by bearAurora Police officer Nathan Woodyard— on trial for Elijah McClain's death— had at least five trainings on a potentially dangerous hold that was used on McClain. Read more ⮕

Bear attacks security guard in Aspen hotel, remains on the loose, Colorado wildlife officials sayWeird but True news: Kangaroo vs Dog, $145,000 email, and How you spread your butter reveals your true personality Read more ⮕

Security guard files lawsuit against city, police officers after he said he was unlawfully arrestedA Dallas man is taking on the city and several of its police officers in a lawsuit filed last week after he said he was aggressively arrested in a case of… Read more ⮕